RBSE Class 10

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2026 Out; Pass Percentage Stands at 97.75% and 97.01%

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2026
15:30 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the examinations can access their results through the official portals
The RBSE marksheets will include essential details such as the student’s name, subject-wise marks, total score, and pass status

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Bikaner, has declared the Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 today. Students who appeared for the examinations can access their results through the official portals.

This year, the board recorded a high success rate, with 97.75% of students passing Class 5 and 97.01% clearing Class 8 exams. Over 26 lakh students had appeared for these examinations, which were conducted between February 19 and March 4.

The online results will serve as provisional scorecards. The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed to students through their respective schools in the coming days. Students are advised to collect their official documents from their schools once available.

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The RBSE marksheets will include essential details such as the student’s name, subject-wise marks, total score, and pass status. To qualify, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject.

RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official RBSE websites
  • Click on the “RBSE Class 5th and 8th Exam Result” link
  • Enter login details such as roll number and date of birth
  • View and download the result for future reference

The board has advised students and parents to rely only on official websites for accurate result information.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2026
15:31 PM
RBSE Class 10 Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Results out
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