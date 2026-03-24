RBSE Class 10

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Out: Pass Percentage Reaches 94.23%, Girls Slightly Ahead

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2026
13:50 PM

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Summary
The announcement was made during a press conference by board officials, where key performance statistics and district-wise data were also shared
Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of RBSE

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Class 10 examination results for 2026 today. The announcement was made during a press conference by board officials, where key performance statistics and district-wise data were also shared.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of RBSE.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 94.23%. Among them, 94.20% of girls successfully cleared the exam, slightly higher than 93.63% of boys, reflecting a marginal lead in performance by female candidates.

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The RBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted between February 12 and February 28, 2026, in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official RBSE website
  • Click on the “RBSE 10th Result 2026” link on the homepage
  • Enter your login credentials
  • Submit the details to view your result
  • Download and print a copy for future reference

The board has advised students to verify all details mentioned in the scorecard and keep a printed copy for further admission processes.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2026
13:51 PM
RBSE Class 10 class 10 exams Board Exam 2026
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