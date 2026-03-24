RBSE 10th Result 2026 Out: Pass Percentage Reaches 94.23%, Girls Slightly Ahead

Summary The announcement was made during a press conference by board officials, where key performance statistics and district-wise data were also shared Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of RBSE

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Class 10 examination results for 2026 today. The announcement was made during a press conference by board officials, where key performance statistics and district-wise data were also shared.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of RBSE.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 94.23%. Among them, 94.20% of girls successfully cleared the exam, slightly higher than 93.63% of boys, reflecting a marginal lead in performance by female candidates.

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The RBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted between February 12 and February 28, 2026, in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official RBSE website

Click on the “RBSE 10th Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

Submit the details to view your result

Download and print a copy for future reference

The board has advised students to verify all details mentioned in the scorecard and keep a printed copy for further admission processes.