Assam HSLC 2026 Application Deadline Extended Due to Durga Puja Holidays- Read Notice Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has extended the last date for submission of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026 application forms. Students can now complete their form fill-up process on the official SEBA website — sebaonline.org — till October 21, 2025, while the last date for payment submission is October 24, 2025.

The decision to extend the deadline comes in light of the upcoming Durga Puja vacation, which has resulted in the temporary closure of schools and offices across the state. In an official notice, the board stated:

"In view of the closure of schools and offices due to the forthcoming Durga Puja vacation, the last date for Form Fill-up of the HSLC Examination, 2026 has been extended up to October 21, 2025. The deadline for submission of payment is October 24, 2025."

SEBA has also issued important guidelines for students and schools. All candidates appearing for the HSLC 2026 exam must have a valid bank account in their own name, and schools are instructed to upload the bank account details of each student during the form fill-up process. Students who fail to comply with this requirement will not be eligible for the allowance provided under board guidelines.

Once the form fill-up process is complete, SEBA will release the HSLC 2026 exam timetable on its official website. Students are advised to keep checking sebaonline.org for regular updates regarding exam schedules and notifications.

The Assam HSLC exam is a crucial milestone for thousands of students across the state, and the board has urged all stakeholders to complete the necessary formalities within the revised deadline.