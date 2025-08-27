Haryana DElEd Exam 2025 Datesheet OUT at bseh.org.in- Check Detailed Schedule Here

Haryana government

The Board of School Education, Haryana issued the Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025 datesheet. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can check the timetable on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

According to the datesheet, the exam will begin on September 25 and will end on October 21, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will begin with Childhood and Development of Children subject and end with Pedagogy of Urdu language, Punjabi language and Sanskrit language.

The datesheet has been released for theory paper D.El.Ed 1st Year Fresh/ Re-appear/Mercy Chance (Admission Year- 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) Exam Sept./Oct.-2025.

Haryana DElEd Exam 2025 Timetable: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in

2. Click on Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the home page

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

In case of emergency, please contact Whatsapp No. 8816840349 PABX Nos. 01664-244171 to 244176 (Ext. Spl. Exam. Cell 137, Conduct Branch 161 & 175).

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

