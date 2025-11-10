Haryana government

BSEH Announces HTET Result 2024; Only 14.14% Candidates Pass, Direct Link Here

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can now check their results on the board’s official website at bseh.org.in
The pass percentage for Level 1 candidates stands at 16.2 percent, while 16.4 percent of candidates passed the Level 2 exam

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has officially declared the HTET Result 2024 on November 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can now check their results on the board’s official website at bseh.org.in. The examination was conducted on July 30 and 31, 2024, across various centers in the state.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test was held for three levels—Level 3 (Post Graduate Teacher), Level 2 (Trained Graduate Teacher), and Level 1 (Primary Teacher). The Level 3 examination took place on July 30 from 3:00 pm to 5:40 pm, while the Level 2 and Level 1 exams were conducted on July 31 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm respectively. This year, more than four lakh candidates appeared for the HTET, which was organized at 673 examination centers across Haryana.

HTET Result 2024: Steps to Check

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HTET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

HTET Result 2024: Direct Link

According to various media reports, around 14.14 percent of candidates have cleared the HTET 2024 examination. The pass percentage for Level 1 candidates stands at 16.2 percent, while 16.4 percent of candidates passed the Level 2 exam. The results indicate a competitive selection process, reflecting the high standards maintained by the Haryana board for teacher eligibility in the state.

