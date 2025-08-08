HBSE Exams 2025

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT at bseh.org.in- Link to Download Here

Posted on 08 Aug 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 compartment board examination can check the results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in
The HBSE conducted the Class 10 Compartment Exam 2025 from July 5 to July 14, 2025

The Board of School Education, Haryana announced the HBSE Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 compartment board examination can check the results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

As per the schedule, the HBSE conducted the Class 10 Compartment Exam 2025 from July 5 to July 14, 2025. The exam was conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM on most days, except for a few subjects when it was held from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

The Haryana Board annual Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19, 2025 and the result for the same was published on May 17, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 92.49 per cent.

HBSE 10th Compartment Exam Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

2. Click on HBSE Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Your result will be displayed

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

HBSE 10th Compartment Exam Result 2025: Direct Link

