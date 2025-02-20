Admit Card

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Today at bie.ap.gov.in- Check Latest Updates

Posted on 20 Feb 2025
Summary
Students appearing for the exam will be able to check and download the AP Intermediate Hall Ticket 2025 through the official website at bie.ap.gov.in
As per the official schedule, the AP inter 1st year board exam will be held from March 1 to March 19, 2025 while the AP inter 2nd year exam will be conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to issue the AP Inter hall ticket 2025 for 1st year and 2nd year students today, February 20. Students appearing for the exam will be able to check and download the AP Intermediate Hall Ticket 2025 through the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the AP inter 1st year board exam will be held from March 1 to March 19, 2025 while the AP inter 2nd year exam will be conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website: bie.ap.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click the hall ticket link for the respective year
  3. Enter the required login details and complete the captcha verification
  4. Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ button
  5. AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for 1st, 2nd year will appear on the screen
  6. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

The AP Board Intermediate admit card 2025, will carry details such as the candidate’s name, photo, signature, hall ticket number, registration number, parents' names, exam details, centre address, and instructions.

