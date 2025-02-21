AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Released at bie.ap.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Students can directly download their AP Inter hall tickets from the board website, bie.ap.gov.in and the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp number The AP Inter 1st year theory examinations are scheduled on March 1, 2025, and the Intermediate 2nd year examinations are scheduled to start on March 3, 2025

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh issued the hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025. Students can directly download their AP Inter hall tickets from the board website, bie.ap.gov.in and the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp number.

The AP Inter 1st year theory examinations are scheduled on March 1, 2025, and the Intermediate 2nd year examinations are scheduled to start on March 3, 2025. AP Inter 1st year exams will end on March 19 and 2nd year exams will conclude on March 20, 2025. The exam will take place in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download through Whatsapp

ADVERTISEMENT

Text ‘Hi’ to the Government of Andhra Pradesh WhatsApp channel number 95523 00009 A list of items will be displayed. Select ‘Education Services’ Choose the “Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2025 First Year and Second Year Hall Ticket” download option Enter the requested information Submit and download the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year hall ticket Take a printout of the same for future reference

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate program consists of two years of study, equivalent to 11th and 12th grades conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP).