Andhra Pradesh

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh Issues Inter Hall Ticket 2025- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Feb 2025
17:43 PM

File Image

Summary
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, issued the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for the practical exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations March 2025 Second Year General Practical examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the practical examination for general courses will be conducted from February 10 to February 20, 2025. The AP Inter practical examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm every day, including Sundays. The vocational course practical exam commenced on February 5 and will end on February 20, 2025.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for the practical exam link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your practical exam hall ticket is displayed
  5. Check the hall ticket and download it for further use

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Direct Link

AP Intermediate Public Examinations March 2025 roll number is available with the Principal of the college, students can take the roll number from them. For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 07 Feb 2025
17:44 PM
Andhra Pradesh Admit Card
