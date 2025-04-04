Results out

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Expected to Issue AP Inter Results 2025 Soon- Details

Once announced, students can check the AP Inter Result 2025 on official websites- bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in
As per the schedule, BIEAP started the AP Inter first-year examinations on March 1, 2025

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh (AP) is expected to announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 1st and 2nd year results soon. Once announced, students can check the AP Inter Result 2025 on official websites- bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, BIEAP started the AP Inter first-year examinations on March 1, 2025. The second year examinations commenced on March 3, 2025. The AP Inter 1st year exams concluded on March 19 while 2nd year examinations continued till March 20, 2025.

AP Inter Results 2025: Steps to check

  1. Go to the official website of BIEAP
  2. Click on the results tab
  3. Open the Inter 1st or 2nd year result link, as required
  4. Enter your credentials and log in
  5. Check and download the result for future reference

It must be noted that to pass the BIEAP IPE 1st-year and 2nd-year examinations, candidates must score at least of 35 per cent in each subject. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

