BIEAP
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Declares AP Inter Result 2025- Direct Links Here
Posted on 12 Apr 2025
15:52 PM
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh declared BIEAP Inter Result 2025 on April 12, 2025. Candidates can check the Andhra Pradesh 1st and 2nd year results on the official website of BIEAP Result at resultbie.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh Class 11 examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 19 and Andhra Pradesh Class 12 examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 20, 2025.
BIEAP Inter Result 2025: Steps to check
