Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Declares AP Inter Result 2025- Direct Links Here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh declared BIEAP Inter Result 2025 on April 12, 2025. Candidates can check the Andhra Pradesh 1st and 2nd year results on the official website of BIEAP Result at resultbie.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 11 examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 19 and Andhra Pradesh Class 12 examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 20, 2025.

BIEAP Inter Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in Click on the AP Inter Result 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

BIEAP Inter Result 2025 (1st Year)- Direct Link

BIEAP Inter Result 2025 (2nd Year)- Direct Link