BITSAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Apply at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in

Summary Interested candidates can now submit their applications online until March 19, 2026, through the official website, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in Candidates are also required to keep essential documents ready, including the Class 10 certificate and Class 12 mark sheet, for the application and admission process

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani has extended the registration deadline for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2026. Interested candidates can now submit their applications online until March 19, 2026, through the official website, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

To be eligible for BITSAT 2026, candidates must have passed Class 12 with at least five subjects, including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology (PCM/B), along with a language and one additional subject. Applicants must secure a minimum of 75% aggregate marks in PCM/B and at least 60% in each individual subject. Students who have retaken all Class 12 subjects are not eligible to apply.

The application fee varies based on gender and the number of sessions opted:

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Single session: ₹3,600 (male), ₹3,100 (female/transgender)

Both sessions: ₹5,600 (male), ₹4,600 (female/transgender)

Dubai centre: ₹7,250 (one session), ₹9,250 (both sessions)

Candidates are also required to keep essential documents ready, including the Class 10 certificate and Class 12 mark sheet, for the application and admission process.

BITSAT 2026: Important Dates

Correction window (Session 1): March 21–22, 2026

Test city allotment: March 26, 2026

Slot booking: March 27–31, 2026

Admit card release (Session 1): April 5, 2026

Exam dates (Session 1): April 15–17, 2026

BITSAT 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the BITSAT 2026 application:

Visit the official website

Register and verify email ID

Log in and fill out the application form

Upload required documents and pay the application fee

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

BITSAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and science programmes offered by BITS campuses.