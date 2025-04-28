Bihar Technical Service Commission Invites Applications for 11389 Staff Nurse Posts- Details Here

Summary This recruitment drive will fill up 11389 posts in the organisation The deadline to apply is till May 23, 2025

The Bihar Technical Service Commission, BTSC invited applications for Staff Nurse posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 11389 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process commenced on April 25, 2025. The deadline to apply is till May 23, 2025. To be eligible, candidates should have passed General Nursing and Midwifery (G.N.M.) course of duration determined from time to time by Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi from a recognized institute and to have the related certificate. Along with this it will also be essential to be registered with Bihar Nurse Registration Council, Patna.

The age limit of the candidate should be below 37 years for unreserved category, 40 years for unreserved female category, 40 years for BC/OBC category and 42 years for SC/ST category.

