Bihar Staff Selection Commission

BSSC 2nd Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Vacancies Increased, Application Window Reopens

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Oct 2025
11:23 AM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has reopened the online application process for the 2nd Inter Level Recruitment 2025.
The recruitment drive now offers 23,175 vacancies, with applications opening today on the official website, onlinebssc.com.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has reopened the online application process for the 2nd Inter Level Recruitment. The recruitment drive now offers 23,175 vacancies, with applications opening today on the official website, onlinebssc.com.

Initially, the Commission had announced 12,199 vacancies, but the number has now been increased by 10,976, bringing the total to 23,175 posts. Candidates who have already submitted their applications earlier do not need to reapply, as their previous submissions will be considered valid for the newly added posts as well.

Vacancy Distribution

Out of the total 23,175 vacancies, 10,142 are unreserved, while the remaining positions are distributed among various categories:

  • Scheduled Castes (SC): 3,212
  • Scheduled Tribes (ST): 219
  • Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): 3,974
  • Backward Classes (BC): 2,562
  • Backward Class Women (BC-W): 767
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 229

Additionally, 7,394 posts have been reserved for women candidates under the 35% horizontal reservation rule.

How to Apply

  1. Visit the BSSC official website.
  2. Click on the link for “BSSC 2nd Inter Level Recruitment 2025”.
  3. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
  4. Fill in the required personal, educational, and category details.
  5. Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  6. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee is ₹100 for all categories.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying. Further updates, including exam dates and admit card details, will be released on the official BSSC website.

Last updated on 15 Oct 2025
11:24 AM
Bihar Staff Selection Commission Recruitment exam Registration
SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Objection Submission Expected to Begin Today

CBSE 2025

CBSE to Discontinue Physical Migration Certificates for Classes 10, 12 from 2025 - Wh. . .

