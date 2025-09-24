Bihar Staff Selection Commission

Bihar Staff Selection Commission Extends BSSC CGL 2025 Registration Deadline- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Sep 2025
16:10 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the revised schedule, candidates now have until October 16, 2025, to submit their application forms through the official portal: bssc.bihar.gov.in
Originally, the deadline for application submission was August 25, which was then extended to September 26 after a revision in the examination fee structure

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has officially extended the registration deadline for the Fourth Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. As per the revised schedule, candidates now have until October 16, 2025, to submit their application forms through the official portal: bssc.bihar.gov.in.

In addition to the registration extension, the Commission has also pushed back the application fee payment deadline. Candidates can now pay the required examination fee until October 14, 2025, giving aspirants more time to complete the process.

The BSSC CGL 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,481 vacancies across various government departments in Bihar. Out of the total posts, 510 positions have been reserved for female candidates, reflecting the commission’s efforts toward gender inclusion in state services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally, the deadline for application submission was August 25, which was then extended to September 26 after a revision in the examination fee structure. The last date for fee payment was initially September 24.

“Considering the wider interest of the candidates, the last date for online payment of the examination fee for both examinations has now been extended from September 24, 2025, to October 14, 2025, and the last date for submitting applications from September 26, 2025, to October 16, 2025,” reads the official notice issued by the BSSC.

Candidates are advised to make use of the extended timeline and complete all formalities within the stipulated dates to ensure their eligibility for the examination. For detailed eligibility criteria, fee structure, and post-wise vacancy distribution, applicants should refer to the official notification available on the BSSC website.

Last updated on 24 Sep 2025
16:11 PM
Bihar Staff Selection Commission Bihar government
Similar stories
NEET counselling

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at wbmcc.nic.in; Reporting Begins T. . .

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Counselling Schedule & Seat Matrix Out: Round 1 Option Entry Beg. . .

Inclusive education

On International Sign Language Day, ISLRTC Introduces New Courses, STEM Terms & E-Con. . .

Tamil Nadu government

TN Govt Announces Temporary Appointment of 881 Guest Lecturers in 38 Departments- Rea. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at wbmcc.nic.in; Reporting Begins T. . .

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Counselling Schedule & Seat Matrix Out: Round 1 Option Entry Beg. . .

Inclusive education

On International Sign Language Day, ISLRTC Introduces New Courses, STEM Terms & E-Con. . .

Tamil Nadu government

TN Govt Announces Temporary Appointment of 881 Guest Lecturers in 38 Departments- Rea. . .

Border Security Force

BSF Opens Correction Window for Head Constable Recruitment 2025; Know Last Date to Ed. . .

Monsoon rains

Bengali Literary Society of St. Xavier’s College Welcomes Monsoon with “Tomar Pri. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality