Bihar Staff Selection Commission Extends BSSC CGL 2025 Registration Deadline- Details Here

Summary As per the revised schedule, candidates now have until October 16, 2025, to submit their application forms through the official portal: bssc.bihar.gov.in Originally, the deadline for application submission was August 25, which was then extended to September 26 after a revision in the examination fee structure

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has officially extended the registration deadline for the Fourth Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. As per the revised schedule, candidates now have until October 16, 2025, to submit their application forms through the official portal: bssc.bihar.gov.in.

In addition to the registration extension, the Commission has also pushed back the application fee payment deadline. Candidates can now pay the required examination fee until October 14, 2025, giving aspirants more time to complete the process.

The BSSC CGL 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,481 vacancies across various government departments in Bihar. Out of the total posts, 510 positions have been reserved for female candidates, reflecting the commission’s efforts toward gender inclusion in state services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally, the deadline for application submission was August 25, which was then extended to September 26 after a revision in the examination fee structure. The last date for fee payment was initially September 24.

“Considering the wider interest of the candidates, the last date for online payment of the examination fee for both examinations has now been extended from September 24, 2025, to October 14, 2025, and the last date for submitting applications from September 26, 2025, to October 16, 2025,” reads the official notice issued by the BSSC.

Candidates are advised to make use of the extended timeline and complete all formalities within the stipulated dates to ensure their eligibility for the examination. For detailed eligibility criteria, fee structure, and post-wise vacancy distribution, applicants should refer to the official notification available on the BSSC website.