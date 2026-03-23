Bihar schools

Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2026 Today: Science, Commerce, Arts Scores Shortly

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Mar 2026
12:39 PM

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Summary
The announcement will be made by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar during an official press conference
The results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—will be released simultaneously

The Bihar School Examination Board is set to declare the Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 PM. The announcement will be made by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar during an official press conference.

The results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—will be released simultaneously. The event will also be attended by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, Dr B. Rajendra, and the Upper Chief Secretary.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, Bihar Board Results Portal, by entering their required credentials.

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The Bihar Board has also announced cash rewards for top-performing students. The first rank holder will receive ₹2 lakh, while the second and third rank holders will be awarded Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Students securing the fourth and fifth positions will receive Rs 30,000 each.

This year, the Bihar Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2026, in two shifts. The morning shift ran from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, while the afternoon shift was held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. A 15-minute cool-off period was provided at the start of each shift to help students read the question paper before beginning their answers.

Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready and check the official website once the results are published.

Last updated on 23 Mar 2026
12:47 PM
Bihar schools bseb Results out
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