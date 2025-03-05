Bihar School Examination Board to Close BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Today- Details

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the examination can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of BSEB at objection.biharboardonline.com The answer key has been released for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational courses. The link to raise objections will be deactivated at 5 pm tomorrow

The Bihar School Examination Board will close the BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 objection window on March 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of BSEB at objection.biharboardonline.com.

The answer key has been released for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational courses. The link to raise objections will be deactivated at 5 pm tomorrow.

The official notice reads, "If any person / persons (including candidates) have any objection / objections regarding the Answer Key of objective questions uploaded on the website of the Committee, then they can register their objection / objections by going to the "Register objection regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2025" link on the said website of the Committee till March 5, 2025."

BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website- objection.biharboardonline.com Click on BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on the answer key and raise objections Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use