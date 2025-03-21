Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board Releases DElEd 2025 Second Dummy Registration Card- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2025
17:25 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have registered for the examination can check and download the registration card through the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com
According to the official schedule, the correction window will open on March 21 and will close on March 27, 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board released the BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration card. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check and download the registration card through the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

According to the official schedule, the correction window will open on March 21 and will close on March 27, 2025. If there is any error in the dummy registration card, the same will be corrected online on the said website within the period prescribed by the Principal of the concerned institute.

BSEB DElEd 2025 Dummy Registration Card: Steps to make corrections

  1. Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com
  2. Click on BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where login details will be put
  4. Check the registration card and make changes in it
  5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

It must be noted that only errors related to short spellings (i.e. A, E, K, M etc.), date of birth, religion, nationality, gender, subject etc. in the student's name, mother / father's name mentioned in the dummy registration card can be corrected.

BSEB DElEd 2025 Dummy Registration Card: Direct Link

Bihar School Examination Board
Representative Image
Representative Image
