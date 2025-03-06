Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar School Examination Board Issues BSEB Matric 2025 Answer Key- Direct Link

Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board issued BSEB Matric 2025 answer key today i.e. on March 6, 2025. Candidates will now be able to download the provisional answer key for Class 10 through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

According to the schedule, the objection window opened and will remain open till March 10, 2025. The Bihar Board Class 10 board examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on February 25, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm on all days.

Any candidate having objections to the answer key of objective questions can register their objection/ objections by visiting the official website. Once the answer key objection window closes, papers will be evaluated, and the results will be announced.

BSEB Matric 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- biharboardonline.com
  2. Click on BSEB Matric 2025 answer key link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. The answer key will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check the answer key and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

BSEB Matric 2025 Answer Key: Direct Link

