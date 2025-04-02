Bihar School Examination Board begins Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams registration- Details

Summary Candidates interested to apply for Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams can find the direct link through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com The deadline to apply for Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams is April 8, 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board commenced the registration process for Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams on April 1, 2025. Candidates interested to apply for Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams can find the direct link through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

The deadline to apply for Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams is April 8, 2025. As per the official notice, the scrutiny link is also available at intermediate.bsebscrutiny.com and intermediate compartment, special exam registration link is available at biharboardonline.org.

Bihar Board Class 12 Scrutiny, Compartment Exam 2025: Steps to register

Visit the official website- biharboardonline.com Click on Class 12 scrutiny, compartment and special exams registration link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details Once registration is done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Candidates will be required to pay Rs 120 as application fee for each subject. This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, out of which 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys. The overall pass percentage is 86.50%.