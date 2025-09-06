BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Details - Download Steps & Updated Vacancy

Summary
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to officially release the BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims admit card 2025 today, September 6, 2025.
Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official websites — bpsc.bihar.gov.in and bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

The 71st BPSC Prelims Exam 2025 is scheduled for September 13, 2025. The paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to be answered in two hours. Candidates must note that there will be a 1/3rd negative marking for every incorrect answer.

Details of the exam centre code and exam centre name will be available on the Commission’s website starting September 11, 2025. Candidates are advised to carry an extra copy of the e-admit card to the exam centre, which must be signed and submitted to the invigilator. The Commission has also instructed candidates to ensure that their Roll Number and Bar-Code are clearly visible on the admit card while downloading.

Meanwhile, BPSC has added 34 new vacancies to the 71st CCE recruitment drive, taking the total vacancies to 1,298. These positions will be filled through the three-stage selection process — Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

BPSC Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Admit Card BPSC 71st Prelims
