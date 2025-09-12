BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025: Exam Centre Address Revised! Changes & Affected Examinees List

Summary The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a correction in the address of one examination centre. The exam will be held in a single shift from noon to 2 PM across 912 centres in 37 districts of Bihar.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a correction in the address of one examination centre for the upcoming BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims 2025, scheduled for September 13, 2025. The exam will be held in a single shift from noon to 2 PM across 912 centres in 37 districts of Bihar.

According to the latest notification, the change affects candidates with serial numbers 229373 to 229612 in Samastipur district. While the exam centre code remains SAM6239, the address has been corrected from Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Pagra, Dalsinghsarai, Samastipur to Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya, Pagra, Dalsinghsarai, Samastipur. Candidates have been instructed to report to the revised location as per the schedule.

BPSC has also released detailed exam-day guidelines. Candidates must report at least 2.5 hours before the exam, with entry beginning at 9.30 AM. The last entry will be permitted only till 11 AM, after which no one will be allowed inside the exam hall.

The commission has strictly prohibited the use of mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, pagers, electronic pens, Wi-Fi gadgets, or any other electronic items inside the exam premises. Any candidate found with restricted items or indulging in malpractice will face severe consequences, including a five-year ban from BPSC examinations. Furthermore, spreading misleading or sensational information regarding the exam will attract a three-year ban.

Admit cards for the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 are already available on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, and candidates are advised to carefully check their exam centre details before appearing.

Read the official notice here.