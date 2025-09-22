Bihar Public Service Commission

Bihar Public Service Commission Opens Objection Window for BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Sep 2025
14:21 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can now access the General Studies answer key and raise objections through the official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in
The window to raise objections was opened on September 21, and will remain open until September 27, 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025, held on September 13, 2025. Candidates can now access the General Studies answer key and raise objections through the official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The window to raise objections was opened on September 21, and will remain open until September 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination and find discrepancies in any answer are encouraged to submit their objections online, along with authentic supporting documents or sources, via the BPSC dashboard. To access the objection portal, candidates must log in using their Username and Password.

As per the official notification, an objection fee of ₹250 per question is applicable. Objections submitted after the deadline or through any means other than the official portal will not be accepted under any circumstances.

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Steps to Challenge

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on login link and enter the login details

3. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed

4. Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for

5. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of processing fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The release of the provisional answer key is part of the BPSC’s transparent evaluation process. After reviewing the objections, the Commission is expected to release the final answer key, followed by the preliminary result in the coming weeks.

Candidates are advised to act within the stipulated timeframe and follow all instructions carefully to ensure their objections are considered.

Last updated on 22 Sep 2025
14:22 PM
Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC 71st Prelims Answer Key
