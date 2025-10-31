BPSC 71st CCE Final Answer Key 2025 Released; Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can now download the final answer key from the Commission’s official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in Alongside the release of the final answer key, the OMR sheets of candidates have also been made available online

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the BPSC 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Final Answer Key 2025. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can now download the final answer key from the Commission’s official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Alongside the release of the final answer key, the OMR sheets of candidates have also been made available online. The OMR sheets can be viewed and downloaded from the official website till November 8, 2025.

Candidates who find discrepancies or have objections regarding their OMR sheet can raise concerns by sending an email to the Commission at examcontroller-bpsc@gov.in on or before the deadline.

BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Click on the link titled “BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025.” The final answer key PDF will open in a new tab. Check and download the answer key for your reference. Take a printout for future use.

The BPSC 71st Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on September 13, 2025, across multiple centres in Bihar. The exam comprised objective-type multiple-choice questions and was held for a duration of two hours.

The release of the final answer key marks the completion of the preliminary stage of the BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination, which is conducted to recruit candidates for various administrative posts in the Bihar state government.

Candidates can expect the BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 to be announced soon after the conclusion of the OMR verification process.