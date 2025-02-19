Bihar Public Service Commission

Bihar Public Service Commission issued the BPSC 70th Mains Exam Schedule- Check dates here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Feb 2025
18:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the Bihar Integrated 70th combined main written competitive examination can check on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in
According to the schedule, the BPSC Mains examination will be held on April 25, 28, 29 and 30, 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission published the BPSC 70th Mains Exam schedule. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Integrated 70th combined main written competitive examination can check on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the BPSC Mains examination will be held on April 25, 28, 29 and 30, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts on April 25- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. April 26 and April 28 exams will be held in single shifts- from 10 am to 1 pm. April 29 exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. April 30 exam will again be held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

BPSC 70th mains exam is set to commence on February 21 and will end on March 17, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 2670 posts across the state at various departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

BPSC 70th Mains Exam: Steps to register

  1. Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in
  2. Click on the BPSC 70th Mains Exam registration link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves
  4. Once done, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee
  6. Click on submit and download the page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 750 for general and other category candidates and Rs 200 for SC/ST category candidates, female candidates, and PwBD category candidates.

Last updated on 19 Feb 2025
18:14 PM
Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC mains examination
Similar stories
KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Admit Card for First Session Out – How to Download Admit Card

Punjab School Education Board

Punjab School Education Board announced the results for PSTET 2024- Direct link insid. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC increases vacancies to 1096 for Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Exam . . .

IGNOU TEE

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Schedule Out: How to Check Exam Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Admit Card for First Session Out – How to Download Admit Card

Astrovaganza 2025

St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata set to host the third edition of Astrovaganza 2025 on. . .

Punjab School Education Board

Punjab School Education Board announced the results for PSTET 2024- Direct link insid. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC increases vacancies to 1096 for Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Exam . . .

IGNOU TEE

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Schedule Out: How to Check Exam Schedule

ATMA 2025

ATMA 2025 Admit Card Today - Download Steps and Exam Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality