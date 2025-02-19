Bihar Public Service Commission issued the BPSC 70th Mains Exam Schedule- Check dates here

Summary Candidates appearing for the Bihar Integrated 70th combined main written competitive examination can check on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in According to the schedule, the BPSC Mains examination will be held on April 25, 28, 29 and 30, 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission published the BPSC 70th Mains Exam schedule. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Integrated 70th combined main written competitive examination can check on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the BPSC Mains examination will be held on April 25, 28, 29 and 30, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts on April 25- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. April 26 and April 28 exams will be held in single shifts- from 10 am to 1 pm. April 29 exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. April 30 exam will again be held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

BPSC 70th mains exam is set to commence on February 21 and will end on March 17, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 2670 posts across the state at various departments.

BPSC 70th Mains Exam: Steps to register

Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the BPSC 70th Mains Exam registration link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves Once done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 750 for general and other category candidates and Rs 200 for SC/ST category candidates, female candidates, and PwBD category candidates.