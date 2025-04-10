Bihar Public Service Commission

Bihar Public Service Commission Announces BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 Release Date- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2025
16:07 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can download the admit card with login ID and password through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and also from bpsconline.bihar.gov.in/candidate/login
As per the schedule, the main examination hall ticket will be issued on April 12, 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission announced the BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 release date. Candidates can download the admit card with login ID and password through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and also from bpsconline.bihar.gov.in/candidate/login.

As per the schedule, the main examination hall ticket will be issued on April 12, 2025. Detailed information regarding the exam centre code will be made available on April 22, 2025. The BPSC 70th CCE mains exam 2025 will be held on April 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30 for a total of 2,035 vacancies.

BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in
  2. Login with earlier provided username and password
  3. Click on download admit card
  4. Take a printout for future reference

As per the April 9, 2025 BPSC notice, all candidates must bring an additional copy of their admit card to the exam centre and are also requested to sign it. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the website.

Last updated on 10 Apr 2025
16:14 PM
Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC Admit Card
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Expected Soon at ssc.gov.in- Get to Know Latest Details . . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Out: Download PCM Hall Ticket Now at cetcell.mahacet.org

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Releases Provisional Medical Seat Matrix for UG, PG Courses - Check Detailed List

Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Notification Out on ktet.kerala.gov.in - Registration Begins Today!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Expected Soon at ssc.gov.in- Get to Know Latest Details . . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Out: Download PCM Hall Ticket Now at cetcell.mahacet.org

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Releases Provisional Medical Seat Matrix for UG, PG Courses - Check Detailed List

Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Notification Out on ktet.kerala.gov.in - Registration Begins Today!

CLAT 2025

Delhi HC Reserves Verdict on CLAT UG 2025 Petitions - PG Hearing & Result Details

IIEST Shibpur

Rebeca 2025 Kicks Off Today: IIEST Shibpur’s Iconic Fest Returns with Music and Mag. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality