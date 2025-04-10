Bihar Public Service Commission Announces BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 Release Date- Details Here

Summary Candidates can download the admit card with login ID and password through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and also from bpsconline.bihar.gov.in/candidate/login As per the schedule, the main examination hall ticket will be issued on April 12, 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission announced the BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 release date. Candidates can download the admit card with login ID and password through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and also from bpsconline.bihar.gov.in/candidate/login.

As per the schedule, the main examination hall ticket will be issued on April 12, 2025. Detailed information regarding the exam centre code will be made available on April 22, 2025. The BPSC 70th CCE mains exam 2025 will be held on April 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30 for a total of 2,035 vacancies.

BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in Login with earlier provided username and password Click on download admit card Take a printout for future reference

As per the April 9, 2025 BPSC notice, all candidates must bring an additional copy of their admit card to the exam centre and are also requested to sign it. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the website.