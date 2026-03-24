Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC 71st Mains Exam 2026 Schedule Out; Exam Centres to Be Located within Patna

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2026
13:29 PM

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Summary
As per a notification issued on March 23, the examination will be conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2026, at designated centres across Patna
BPSC has stated that all examination centres will be located within Patna headquarters

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the schedule for the Integrated 71st Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2026. As per a notification issued on March 23, the examination will be conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2026, at designated centres across Patna.

According to the commission, there will be no examination held on April 26. The mains examination will span five days, with multiple papers scheduled in different shifts.

On April 25, candidates will appear for General Hindi from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, followed by the Essay paper from 2 pm to 5 pm. The General Studies Paper I is scheduled for April 27 from 10 am to 1 pm, while General Studies Paper II will be held on April 28 during the same time slot.

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The Optional Subject paper for Integrated CCE candidates will take place on April 29 from 10 am to 12 pm. Meanwhile, the Optional Subject paper for Financial Administrative Officer candidates is scheduled for April 30 from 10 am to 1 pm.

BPSC has stated that all examination centres will be located within Patna headquarters. Candidates have been advised to ensure timely arrival at their respective centres to avoid any inconvenience on examination days.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2026
13:30 PM
Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC Exam dates
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