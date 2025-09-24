Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Released For 1,799 Vacancies- Know Details Here

Bihar government

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially released the notification for the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2025. The application process for the recruitment drive is scheduled to commence from September 26, 2025, on the commission’s official website — bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 1,799 vacancies have been announced for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Daroga) in the Home (Police) Department of Bihar. Of these, 614 vacancies have been reserved for women candidates, while seven positions have been earmarked for transgender applicants.

According to the official notification, candidates must possess a graduate degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Bihar state government. The educational qualification must be attained on or before August 1, 2025.

Bihar Police SI 2025: Category-Wise Vacancy

  • Unreserved (General): 850
  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 210
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 15
  • Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 273
  • Backward Class (BC): 222
  • Backward Class – Women: 42
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 180
  • Transgender: 7

The application fee for candidates from all categories has been set at ₹100. Detailed instructions regarding fee payment and registration guidelines will be available on the official website when the registration portal goes live.

Candidates are advised to keep all necessary documents, including educational certificates, identity proof, and scanned photographs, ready before initiating the registration process.

The Bihar Police SI recruitment exam is one of the most anticipated state-level competitive exams, drawing thousands of aspirants every year aiming to join the state’s law enforcement services.

For more details, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website of the BPSSC.

