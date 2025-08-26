NEET 2025

Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Stalled Again Due to ‘Unavoidable Reasons’- Read Details Here

Posted on 26 Aug 2025
The Bihar NEET UG 2025 counselling process has once again come to a halt, with the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) citing “unavoidable reasons” for the latest delay. The pause comes in the midst of document verification for Round 1 seat allotments, which was scheduled to begin today.

Earlier, the counselling had been on hold for several days before the revised Round 1 schedule was announced in the second week of August. The Board resumed the registration process and later released the seat allotment results, including opening and closing ranks and the institution-wise allotment list, on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the latest update, candidates who were allotted MBBS and BDS seats in Round 1 can download their allotment orders between August 24 and August 28. However, the scheduled document verification process for the same round has now been postponed.

“Due to unavoidable reasons, document verification for the first round of UGMAC-2025 is delayed. Concerned institutions and candidates are requested to keep in touch with the board’s website for further notice,” the official notice stated.

In addition to the NEET UG delay, the second round of engineering seat allotments under BCECEB has also reportedly been delayed.

The Bihar NEET UG counselling process is being conducted to fill approximately 2,897 MBBS and BDS seats in government and private medical and dental colleges across the state under the 85% state quota.

Candidates are advised to monitor the BCECEB website regularly for any further updates regarding the revised counselling schedule and document verification dates.

