Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Resumes; Round 2 Schedule Announced, Free Exit Available

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has resumed the NEET UG 2025 counselling process for MBBS and BDS admissions, after multiple delays. The board has also released the revised schedule for Round 2 counselling, while allowing a “free exit” option for candidates allotted seats in Round 1.

Candidates can access the updated schedule and official notifications on the counselling portal at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The counselling process, which was earlier paused due to “unavoidable reasons” after the release of Round 1 seat allotment, is now back on track. Candidates who wish to opt out of Round 1 allotment can do so between September 2 and 3, 2025 (up to 4 PM) without losing their refundable security deposit.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule

Free exit from Round 1: September 2 – 3 (until 4:00 PM)

Round 2 choice filling starts: September 5

Last date for choice locking: September 8

Round 2 provisional seat allotment result: September 12

Downloading of allotment order: September 12 – 18

Document verification: September 15 – 18

Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Who's Eligible for Round 2

Candidates who filled choices in Round 1 but did not receive a seat will automatically be considered for Round 2 based on previously filled choices.

Those who choose the free exit option can also participate in Round 2 by re-filling choices.

The BCECEB has confirmed that the revised dates fall within the MCC-prescribed national timeline for NEET UG 2025 counselling. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates and ensure timely completion of all procedures.