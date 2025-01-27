Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Schedule Revised- Check Dates Inside

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) revised the National Eligibility Entrance Test - postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 counselling schedule again. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the revised Bihar NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling schedule on the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
As per the schedule, candidates allotted seats in round 1 and round 2 can resign from their seats with the forfeiture of their security deposit between January 27 and January 28, 2025, till 2 pm.
“Candidates who have been allotted retained, upgraded, or fresh seats through Round-1 / Round-2 counselling and have opted for "No" for upgradation in Round-3 counselling, and who have already completed document verification, can choose to forfeit their seat allotted through Round-1 / Round-2 counselling,” read the official notice.
The board further informed that candidates who resign with the forfeiture of the security deposit will not be eligible for Bihar NEET PG counselling round 3 or subsequent counselling rounds. Candidates who fail to complete document verification for seats allotted in earlier rounds will also lose eligibility for further counselling. However, candidates who reapplied by submitting a fresh application with a security deposit will remain eligible for round 3 counselling.
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Revised Schedule
Resignation through Round-1, Round-2 Counselling with forfeiture of Security Deposit- January 27 to January 28, 2025
Uploading of Updated Seat Matrix on Board's website (Round 3)- January 29, 2025
Publication of Updated Merit List / Rank Card on the Board's website (Round 3)- January 29, 2025
Starting date of online Registration-cum-Choice Filling for Seat Allotment (Round-3)- January 30, 2025
Last date of online Registration-cum-Choice Filling for Seat Allotment and Locking (Round-3)- January 31, 2025
Round-3 Provisional Seat Allotment Order publication- February 2, 2025
Downloading of Provisional Allotment Order (Round 3)- February 2, 2025 to February 7, 2025
Document Verification / Admission (Round 3)- February 5, 2025 to February 7, 2025