Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Schedule Revised- Check Dates Inside

Summary Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the revised Bihar NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling schedule on the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in As per the schedule, candidates allotted seats in round 1 and round 2 can resign from their seats with the forfeiture of their security deposit between January 27 and January 28, 2025

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) revised the National Eligibility Entrance Test - postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 counselling schedule again. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the revised Bihar NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling schedule on the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the schedule, candidates allotted seats in round 1 and round 2 can resign from their seats with the forfeiture of their security deposit between January 27 and January 28, 2025, till 2 pm.

“Candidates who have been allotted retained, upgraded, or fresh seats through Round-1 / Round-2 counselling and have opted for "No" for upgradation in Round-3 counselling, and who have already completed document verification, can choose to forfeit their seat allotted through Round-1 / Round-2 counselling,” read the official notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board further informed that candidates who resign with the forfeiture of the security deposit will not be eligible for Bihar NEET PG counselling round 3 or subsequent counselling rounds. Candidates who fail to complete document verification for seats allotted in earlier rounds will also lose eligibility for further counselling. However, candidates who reapplied by submitting a fresh application with a security deposit will remain eligible for round 3 counselling.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Revised Schedule

Resignation through Round-1, Round-2 Counselling with forfeiture of Security Deposit- January 27 to January 28, 2025

Uploading of Updated Seat Matrix on Board's website (Round 3)- January 29, 2025

Publication of Updated Merit List / Rank Card on the Board's website (Round 3)- January 29, 2025

Starting date of online Registration-cum-Choice Filling for Seat Allotment (Round-3)- January 30, 2025

Last date of online Registration-cum-Choice Filling for Seat Allotment and Locking (Round-3)- January 31, 2025

Round-3 Provisional Seat Allotment Order publication- February 2, 2025

Downloading of Provisional Allotment Order (Round 3)- February 2, 2025 to February 7, 2025

Document Verification / Admission (Round 3)- February 5, 2025 to February 7, 2025