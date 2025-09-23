Bihar NEET AYUSH 2025 Counselling Begins for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses- Details Here

Summary As per the official notification, the registration and choice filling window will remain open from September 23 to September 29 till 10:00 PM Candidates included in the Bihar NEET AYUSH merit list, prepared based on the NEET 2025 scores released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), are eligible to participate in the counselling process

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the online registration and choice filling process for Round 1 of AYUSH counselling for the 2025 academic session. The counselling is being conducted for admissions into Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) courses offered by government and private AYUSH colleges across the state.

The registration portal opened on September 23 and will remain accessible till September 29, 2025, up to 10:00 PM. Eligible candidates must complete both registration and choice filling within this window to be considered for seat allotment. Only candidates whose names appear in the Bihar NEET AYUSH merit list, based on the NEET 2025 results released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill and lock their choices before the deadline. Failure to do so may result in disqualification from the seat allotment process. After the conclusion of this round, the BCECEB will announce the seat allotment results, following which selected candidates will be required to undergo document verification and report to their allotted colleges.

Seat Matrix Highlights

According to the latest AYUSH seat matrix released by the BCECEB:

Government Colleges: Out of 230 total sanctioned seats, 192 seats are allotted under the state quota.

Private Homeopathy Colleges: Of the 430 total seats, 365 seats are reserved for Bihar state quota candidates.

Private Ayurveda Colleges: Out of 507 available seats, 431 are allotted for state quota admissions.

Unani Colleges: A total of 160 seats are available under the state quota; the overall seat count for Unani has not been specified.