Bihar government

Bihar NEET AYUSH 2025 Counselling Begins for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Sep 2025
13:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the official notification, the registration and choice filling window will remain open from September 23 to September 29 till 10:00 PM
Candidates included in the Bihar NEET AYUSH merit list, prepared based on the NEET 2025 scores released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), are eligible to participate in the counselling process

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the online registration and choice filling process for Round 1 of AYUSH counselling for the 2025 academic session. The counselling is being conducted for admissions into Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) courses offered by government and private AYUSH colleges across the state.

The registration portal opened on September 23 and will remain accessible till September 29, 2025, up to 10:00 PM. Eligible candidates must complete both registration and choice filling within this window to be considered for seat allotment. Only candidates whose names appear in the Bihar NEET AYUSH merit list, based on the NEET 2025 results released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill and lock their choices before the deadline. Failure to do so may result in disqualification from the seat allotment process. After the conclusion of this round, the BCECEB will announce the seat allotment results, following which selected candidates will be required to undergo document verification and report to their allotted colleges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seat Matrix Highlights

According to the latest AYUSH seat matrix released by the BCECEB:

  • Government Colleges: Out of 230 total sanctioned seats, 192 seats are allotted under the state quota.
  • Private Homeopathy Colleges: Of the 430 total seats, 365 seats are reserved for Bihar state quota candidates.
  • Private Ayurveda Colleges: Out of 507 available seats, 431 are allotted for state quota admissions.
  • Unani Colleges: A total of 160 seats are available under the state quota; the overall seat count for Unani has not been specified.
Last updated on 23 Sep 2025
13:33 PM
Bihar government NEET AYUSH Counselling NEET-UG
Similar stories
NASA

51 State-Level Science Project Finalists from Maharashtra to Get Chance to Visit NASA

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG On Spot Mop-Up Admission 2025 Begins Today: Who Can Participate?

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for Scientist/Engineer-SC Posts

Intelligence Bureau

IB Security Assistant/Executive Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now at mha.gov.in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NASA

51 State-Level Science Project Finalists from Maharashtra to Get Chance to Visit NASA

Seminar

Seminar on mental health

Education

Student at work: Nina Mukherji on Durga Puja as an exciting internship opportunity

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG On Spot Mop-Up Admission 2025 Begins Today: Who Can Participate?

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for Scientist/Engineer-SC Posts

Intelligence Bureau

IB Security Assistant/Executive Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now at mha.gov.in

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality