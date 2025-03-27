Bihar Home Guard

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Application underway on onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in - How to apply

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2025
17:31 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
The registration process is underway, and candidates can register online at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in
Through this recruitment process a total of 15,000 home guards will be recruited and candidates can submit their applications till April 16

The Bihar government has initiated the recruitment process for the position of Home Guards under the Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services.

The registration process is underway, and candidates can register online at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Through this recruitment process, a total of 15,000 home guards will be recruited and candidates can submit their applications till April 16.

How to apply for Bihar Home Guard Recruitment?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Home Guard Recruitment at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the application link

Step 3: Fill up the application form

Step 4: Pay application Fee

Step 5: Submit the application

Step 6: Take a printout of the filled-in application form

Before applying for the position, candidates must go through the notification for all information related to eligibility conditions.

Bihar Home Guard
