Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Application underway on onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in - How to apply

The Bihar government has initiated the recruitment process for the position of Home Guards under the Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services.
The registration process is underway, and candidates can register online at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.
Through this recruitment process, a total of 15,000 home guards will be recruited and candidates can submit their applications till April 16.
How to apply for Bihar Home Guard Recruitment?
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Home Guard Recruitment at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the application link
Step 3: Fill up the application form
Step 4: Pay application Fee
Step 5: Submit the application
Step 6: Take a printout of the filled-in application form
Before applying for the position, candidates must go through the notification for all information related to eligibility conditions.