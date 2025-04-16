Bihar Home Guard

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Apply for 15,000 vacancies till today- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Apr 2025
14:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates applying for the Home Guard posts will be able to find the direct link through the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 15,000 home guard vacancies and cover 37 state districts (excluding Arwal district, Police district Naugachhia and Bagaha district)

The Home Guard Corps and Fire Services, Bihar will conclude the Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025 registration on April 16, 2025. Candidates applying for the Home Guard posts will be able to find the direct link through the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 15,000 home guard vacancies and cover 37 state districts (excluding Arwal district, Police district Naugachhia and Bagaha district). As per the schedule, the registration process commenced on March 27, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates must be permanent residents of Bihar. As of January 1, 2025, the age limit for male, female, and third-gender candidates in all categories should be between 19 and 40. The candidate's educational qualification is that he/she must have passed Higher Secondary (Intermediate/Intermediate) or equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as on 01/01/2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the registration link and register yourself
  3. Once registration is done, login to the account
  4. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee
  5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  6. Take a printout of the same for further reference

The application fee for Non-reserved/economically weaker/Backward class (including third gender)/extremely backward class is Rs 200, and for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Women candidates, it is Rs 100.

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 16 Apr 2025
14:13 PM
Bihar Home Guard Recruitment
Similar stories
WBJEEB

WBJEE Admit Card 2025 Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in- Know Details Inside

TS TET 2025

TS TET 2025 Registration Begins for June Session - Eligibility and Detailed Schedule

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Result & Final Answer Key Update for Session 2 - Expected Dates and Ste. . .

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE LOC Correction Window Closes Tomorrow at cbse.gov.in- Know Editable Fields Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBJEEB

WBJEE Admit Card 2025 Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in- Know Details Inside

TS TET 2025

TS TET 2025 Registration Begins for June Session - Eligibility and Detailed Schedule

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Result & Final Answer Key Update for Session 2 - Expected Dates and Ste. . .

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE LOC Correction Window Closes Tomorrow at cbse.gov.in- Know Editable Fields Here

JKCET 2025

JKCET Answer Key 2025 Released at jkbopee.gov.in- Get Direct Link Inside

PM Internship Scheme 2025

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Again! Key Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality