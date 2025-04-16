Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Apply for 15,000 vacancies till today- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates applying for the Home Guard posts will be able to find the direct link through the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill a total of 15,000 home guard vacancies and cover 37 state districts (excluding Arwal district, Police district Naugachhia and Bagaha district)

The Home Guard Corps and Fire Services, Bihar will conclude the Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025 registration on April 16, 2025. Candidates applying for the Home Guard posts will be able to find the direct link through the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 15,000 home guard vacancies and cover 37 state districts (excluding Arwal district, Police district Naugachhia and Bagaha district). As per the schedule, the registration process commenced on March 27, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates must be permanent residents of Bihar. As of January 1, 2025, the age limit for male, female, and third-gender candidates in all categories should be between 19 and 40. The candidate's educational qualification is that he/she must have passed Higher Secondary (Intermediate/Intermediate) or equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as on 01/01/2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in Click on the registration link and register yourself Once registration is done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the confirmation page Take a printout of the same for further reference

The application fee for Non-reserved/economically weaker/Backward class (including third gender)/extremely backward class is Rs 200, and for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Women candidates, it is Rs 100.

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Direct Link