Bihar government

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 OUT at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2025
13:51 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in
The admit cards have been released for candidates hailing from Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga and Purnia districts only

The Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department issued the admit cards for the home guard physical efficiency test. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

The admit cards have been released for candidates hailing from Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga and Purnia districts only. The admit cards for candidates belonging to other districts will be made available on the website in due course.

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025
  3. Enter your credentials to login and submit
  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the admit card for further use

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2025
13:55 PM
Bihar government Bihar Home Guard Admit Card
Similar stories
AP ECET 2025

AP ECET 2025 Application Edit Window Opens - Check Link and Editable Fields

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Result Updates

TANCET 2025

TANCET Result 2025 Update on tancet.annauniv.edu - Check All Key Details

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out at neet.nta.nic.in - Admit Card by May 1

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UEM Jaipur

Over 1500 Job Openings Await as UEM Jaipur Gears Up for Mega Job Fair on April 25

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET 2025 Application Edit Window Opens - Check Link and Editable Fields

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Result Updates

TANCET 2025

TANCET Result 2025 Update on tancet.annauniv.edu - Check All Key Details

Shree Jain Vidyalaya
Kolkata schools

More than just marks: Magic in every momentchan

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out at neet.nta.nic.in - Admit Card by May 1

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality