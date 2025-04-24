Bihar government
Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 OUT at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here
Posted on 24 Apr 2025
13:51 PM
File Image
The Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department issued the admit cards for the home guard physical efficiency test. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.
The admit cards have been released for candidates hailing from Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga and Purnia districts only. The admit cards for candidates belonging to other districts will be made available on the website in due course.
Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Direct Link
For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.