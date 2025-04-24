Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 OUT at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in The admit cards have been released for candidates hailing from Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga and Purnia districts only

The Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department issued the admit cards for the home guard physical efficiency test. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

The admit cards have been released for candidates hailing from Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga and Purnia districts only. The admit cards for candidates belonging to other districts will be made available on the website in due course.

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download the Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 Enter your credentials to login and submit Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the admit card for further use

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.