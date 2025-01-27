Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025: Extended Application Window Closes Today; Details Here

Summary According to the official notice, the deadline for application fee payment is January 28 Candidates who have secured 50 per cent or more marks in the intermediate (Class 12) final examination are eligible to apply for the Bihar DElEd entrance examination 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to close the extended application window for the Diploma in Elementary Education or DElEd entrance examination 2025 today, January 27, at the official website- deledbihar.com.

According to the official notice, the deadline for application fee payment is January 28. The application process for the entrance test commenced on January 11. The previous application deadline was January 22 but was later extended.

Candidates who have secured 50 per cent or more marks in the intermediate (Class 12) final examination are eligible to apply for the Bihar DElEd entrance examination 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Class 12 final examination this year are also eligible to apply for this entrance test. Also, candidates need to be 17 years or older on January 1, 2025.

Bihar D.El.Ed Entrance Exam 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- deledbihar.com Click on the registration link available on the home page Enter the requested information and submit Log in to your account Fill out the application form and upload documents Review your application form and submit it Make payment of the application fee Download and save the confirmation page

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.