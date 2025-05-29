Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025 Released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can download the answer key through the official website of Bihar CET B.Ed at biharcetbed-lnmu.in The last date to raise objection against the answer key is May 30, 2025

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University issued the Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can download the answer key through the official website of Bihar CET B.Ed at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

According to the schedule, the Bihar B.Ed CET examination was held on May 28. The answer key got published on May 28 and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The last date to raise objection against the answer key is May 30, 2025.

The official notice reads, "if any candidate has any objection to the answer key, they should send it with authentic evidence to Email Id - cetbedhelpdesk@Inmu.ac.in by midnight (11:59:59 PM) on 30/05/2025. Objections sent after the deadline or without authentic evidence will not be considered in any way."

Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of Bihar CET B.Ed at biharcetbed-lnmu.in Click on Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates can check the answers Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025: Direct Link