Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination declares Class 10 June 2024 Exam Results

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jan 2025
14:56 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has declared the results of the Class 10 board examination on Saturday on their official website.

Candidates who appeared in the examination, can download their scorecards from biharboardonline.com. The examination was held in June 2024.

Candidates will have to enter the login credentials including their roll number and Date of Birth on the official website.

How to download Bihar Open Schooling Board Class 10 result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at dirsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on Print Result card for Secondary (10th) Exam, June, 2024

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and Captcha and click 'Search'

Step 4: Your Scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

Last updated on 11 Jan 2025
15:43 PM
