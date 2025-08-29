Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Extends Registration Deadline for Class 10, 12 Students- Details Here

Summary Interested candidates can now complete their registrations via the official portals — secondary.biharboardonline.com for Class 10 and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com for Class 12 As per the revised schedule, the registration window will remain open until September 3, 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the Bihar Board Exams 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. Interested candidates can now complete their registrations via the official portals — secondary.biharboardonline.com for Class 10 and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com for Class 12.

As per the revised schedule, the registration window will remain open until September 3, 2025, while the payment of examination fees must be completed on September 1, 2025. School heads are advised to complete the online registration process for their students within the given timeline to avoid any last-minute issues.

The decision to extend the deadline comes as the board continues preparations for the 2026 examination cycle, following the successful completion of the 2025 Matric exams, in which 15,58,077 students appeared. Out of these, 12,79,294 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 82.11%. Notably, girls outperformed boys, with 6,49,674 girls passing the exam compared to 6,29,620 boys.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2026: Steps to register

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com

2. Click on Bihar Board Exam 2026 Secondary and Senior Secondary link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves for the exam

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form

5. Make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

