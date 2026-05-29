BSEB Inter 2026: Bihar Board Dispatches Marksheets, Certificates for School Distribution

Summary BSEB has started the distribution process of marksheets and provisional-cum-migration certificates for students who appeared in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026. According to an official notification issued by the board, the documents have been dispatched to the offices of District Education Officers (DEOs) in all districts.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the distribution process of marksheets and provisional-cum-migration certificates for students who appeared in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026. According to an official notification issued by the board, the documents have been dispatched to the offices of District Education Officers (DEOs) in all districts across Bihar for further circulation to schools.

The board stated that principals of affiliated +2 level educational institutions will now collect the marksheets and migration certificates from their respective district DEO offices. Once the schools receive these documents, they will distribute them among eligible students who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 examinations this year.

Students have been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools regarding the collection of original marksheets and migration certificates. The board clarified that the documents are being provided through schools after being routed via district authorities.

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In its official statement, BSEB mentioned that the “marksheet and provisional-cum-migration certificate of students of the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2026 have been sent to the District Education Officer offices of all districts.” The move is expected to streamline the distribution process and ensure timely delivery of academic documents to students across the state.

Earlier, the Bihar Board had declared the Intermediate Result 2026 on March 23. This year, the overall pass percentage in the Class 12 examination stood at 85.19 per cent. More than 13 lakh students appeared for the examination conducted in Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

The result data further showed that 5,16,928 students secured first division in the examination. Meanwhile, 5,11,744 candidates passed with second division, and 82,425 students obtained third division marks.

The Bihar Board is expected to complete the distribution of marksheets and migration certificates in all districts shortly, enabling students to use the documents for higher education admissions and other academic purposes.