Bihar schools

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 Declared by BSEB; Pass Percentage Stands at 85.19%

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Mar 2026
14:33 PM

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Summary
Students can check their results on the official websites, BSEB Exam Portal and Bihar Board Inter Portal
This year, a total of 11,21,973 students have successfully passed the examination, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.19

The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 today, March 23. Students can check their results on the official websites, BSEB Exam Portal and Bihar Board Inter Portal.

This year, a total of 11,21,973 students have successfully passed the examination, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.19. Out of 13,17,846 students who appeared, 6,75,844 were girls and 6,42,002 were boys. The pass percentage among girls stood at 86.23, higher than boys at 83.99.

According to official statistics, 26 students emerged as toppers across different streams, with girls dominating the list—19 of the toppers are female. Girls secured the top ranks in Arts and Commerce streams, while a boy topped the Science stream. These high achievers will be awarded by the board for their performance.

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The Bihar Board Intermediate examinations were conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2026, across 1,762 centres in the state.

To check the results, students need to visit the official websites, click on the Class 12 result link, and enter their roll number and roll code. The result will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned in their scorecards and keep a copy for admission and counselling processes.

Last updated on 23 Mar 2026
14:35 PM
Bihar schools Bihar Board bseb Results out
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