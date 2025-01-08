Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card 2025 OUT at secondary.biharboardonline.com- Details Here

Summary Heads of schools can download the Bihar Board 10th admit card 2025 from the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com As per the official schedule, the BSEB Matric exams 2025 will be conducted from February 17, 2025 to February 25, 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Bihar Board admit card 2025 for Class 10 board exams 2025. Heads of schools can download the Bihar Board 10th admit card 2025 from the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar Board exam time table 2025 has been released for the annual theory exams. As per the official schedule, the BSEB Matric exams 2025 will be conducted from February 17, 2025 to February 25, 2025. Class 12 exams are set to be held earlier, from 1st February to 15th February 2025. The expected release dates for the BSEB Class 12 admit card is January 21, 2025, the download window will be open for 10 days till January 31, 2025.

The second Bihar Board 10th dummy admit card 2025 was released on December 6. Students were allowed to make changes in the dummy card by December 12. The board issued the first dummy admit card on November 29 and asked students to raise discrepancies.

Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website https://secondary.biharboardonline.com/ Find the notification "Bihar Board Admit Card 2025" Click on the link and provide the necessary details, including your school code, registration number, and date of birth The BSEB 10th/12th admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen Check and download the admit card Take a printout of the same for further reference