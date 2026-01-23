Bihar government

Bihar ANM Result 2025 Declared; Check Cut-off Marks and Document Verification Date

Summary
The Bihar Health Department’s State Health Society (SHSB) has announced the Bihar Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) Result 2025, along with the category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who have qualified in the examination are required to appear for document verification between January 27 and February 3, 2025.

According to the official notification, document verification will be conducted from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW), Sheikhpura, Patna.

Candidates can check their results and cut-off details on the official website — shs.bihar.gov.in. A total of 5,006 ANM vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

The Bihar ANM scorecard 2025 has been prepared based on candidates’ performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) along with their relevant work experience. Final selection will be made by considering both CBT scores and work experience.

Category-wise Vacancies and Cut-off Marks

  • Unreserved (UR): 2,558 vacancies | Cut-off: 43.96
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 496 vacancies | Cut-off: 37.21
  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 781 vacancies | Cut-off: 35.62
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 67 vacancies | Cut-off: 36.03
  • Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 767 vacancies | Cut-off: 40.15
  • Backward Class (BC): 130 vacancies | Cut-off: 43.13
  • Women of Backward Classes (WBC): 207 vacancies | Cut-off: 41.94

Qualified candidates are advised to report for document verification with all required certificates within the stipulated time to avoid disqualification.

