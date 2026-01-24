BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Practical Hall Ticket 2026; Exams Begin February 1

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jan 2026
15:12 PM

Summary
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Intermediate hall ticket 2026 for practical examinations on Friday, January 24. Students appearing for the practical exams can download their hall tickets from the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the Intermediate practical examinations for general courses will be conducted from February 1 to February 10, 2026. Meanwhile, vocational course practical exams will take place from January 27 to February 10, 2026. The vocational practicals will be held in two shifts, with the morning session scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The AP Intermediate 2nd-year theory examinations are slated to be held from February 24 to March 23, 2026, while the 1st-year theory exams will be conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026. All theory examinations will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

Earlier, BIEAP revised the Intermediate theory examination timetable for both 1st and 2nd-year students. As per the revised schedule, the AP Class 12 examination originally scheduled for March 3 has been postponed to March 4. Similarly, the 2nd-year examination earlier fixed for March 20 has been rescheduled to March 21 due to holidays.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and instructions related to the examinations.

Last updated on 24 Jan 2026
15:15 PM
BIEAP AP Inter Exam 2026 Admit Card
