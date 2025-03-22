BHU to recruit for 199 Junior Clerk positions - Check all details, How to apply

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at bhu.ac.in A total of 199 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can submit their applications till April 22, 2025

Benaras Hindu University has issued a notification to recruit eligible candidates for the position of Junior Clerk. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at bhu.ac.in.

A total of 199 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can submit their applications till April 22, 2025.

Age Limit

General Category - 18 to 30 years

SC/ST - 18 to 35 years

OBC - 18 to 33 years

Application fee

General/EWS/OBC - Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD/Women Candidates - No application fee

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the name of the post for which you want to apply

Step 3: Click on the Apply link

Step 4: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 5: Login to your account by providing login credentials

Step 6: Fill up the application form

Step 7: Pay application fee

Step 8: Submit the application