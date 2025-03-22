BHU to recruit for 199 Junior Clerk positions - Check all details, How to apply

Benaras Hindu University has issued a notification to recruit eligible candidates for the position of Junior Clerk. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at bhu.ac.in.
A total of 199 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can submit their applications till April 22, 2025.
Age Limit
General Category - 18 to 30 years
SC/ST - 18 to 35 years
OBC - 18 to 33 years
Application fee
General/EWS/OBC - Rs 500
SC/ST/PwBD/Women Candidates - No application fee
How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the recruitment link available on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the name of the post for which you want to apply
Step 3: Click on the Apply link
Step 4: Register yourself by providing all necessary details
Step 5: Login to your account by providing login credentials
Step 6: Fill up the application form
Step 7: Pay application fee
Step 8: Submit the application