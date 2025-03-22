BHU

BHU to recruit for 199 Junior Clerk positions - Check all details, How to apply

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Mar 2025
16:54 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at bhu.ac.in
A total of 199 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can submit their applications till April 22, 2025

Benaras Hindu University has issued a notification to recruit eligible candidates for the position of Junior Clerk. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at bhu.ac.in.

A total of 199 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can submit their applications till April 22, 2025.

Age Limit

ADVERTISEMENT

General Category - 18 to 30 years

SC/ST - 18 to 35 years

OBC - 18 to 33 years

Application fee

General/EWS/OBC - Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD/Women Candidates - No application fee

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the name of the post for which you want to apply

Step 3: Click on the Apply link

Step 4: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 5: Login to your account by providing login credentials

Step 6: Fill up the application form

Step 7: Pay application fee

Step 8: Submit the application

Last updated on 22 Mar 2025
16:56 PM
BHU
Similar stories
Odisha Public Service Commission

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 5248 posts at opsc.gov.in- Read elig. . .

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR 2025: Exam to take place tomorrow; Download admit card inside

CUET PG

National Testing Agency issues CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1- Direc. . .

India Post

India Post GDS Results 2025: January Merit List OUT at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Det. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Odisha Public Service Commission

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 5248 posts at opsc.gov.in- Read elig. . .

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR 2025: Exam to take place tomorrow; Download admit card inside

CUET PG

National Testing Agency issues CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1- Direc. . .

India Post

India Post GDS Results 2025: January Merit List OUT at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Det. . .

The MoU was signed in the presence of Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor of SNU, alongside US Consul General Kathey Giles-Diaz and Director of the American Centre Elisabeth Lee
Sister Nivedita University

SNU launches International Pathway Programme in collaboration with Bradley University

Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy

Empowering Bonds: RAMA’s Complimentary Spoken English Classes Foster Growth and Con. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality