BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for Trainee Engineer Posts, Vacancy & Eligibility

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a leading Navratna Defence PSU under the Ministry of Defence, has announced a major recruitment drive for Trainee Engineer positions. The organisation is offering 610 vacancies across various engineering disciplines. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official BEL website, bel-india.in, till October 7, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants must hold a B.E., B.Tech, or B.Sc. (4-year course) engineering degree in the relevant discipline from a recognised institution.

Age Limit: The maximum age for General and EWS candidates is 28 years. Age relaxations apply—3 years for OBC (NCL), 5 years for SC/ST, and 10 years for PwBD candidates with 40% or more disability, in addition to category-based relaxations.

Vacancy Details

TEBG:

Electronics – 258

Mechanical – 131

Computer Science – 44

Electrical – 55

TEEM:

Electronics – 43

Mechanical – 55

Electrical – 24

Selection Process

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be shortlisted through a written test conducted only in Bengaluru, followed by document verification.

Selected Trainee Engineers will be appointed for an initial period of two years, extendable by one more year based on project needs and performance, making the maximum tenure three years.

Find the direct application link here.