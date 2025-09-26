WB to Conduct Teacher Recruitment for 13421 Posts Soon, Notification After Durga Puja

Summary The West Bengal government will issue a notification for recruitment to 13,421 teacher posts after the Durga Puja festival, Education Minister Bratya Basu said. The results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 were published by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education on September 24.

The West Bengal government will issue a notification for recruitment to 13,421 teacher posts after the Durga Puja festival, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Thursday.

He said it is good news for teaching job aspirants in the state in the festive season.

"On the initiative of the Honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal State Primary Education Council is set to issue a notification for recruitment to 13,421 vacant posts. The Council will begin the recruitment process right after the Puja! Best wishes in advance to all job seekers," Basu said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 were published by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education on September 24.

Of the 2,73,147 candidates who appeared in the TET 2023 examination, a total of 6,754 or 2.47 per cent of candidates have qualified, a senior official of the Board said.

The 2022 TET candidates, who are yet to get interview calls after cracking the exams, said during a protest earlier this month that there are 50,000 vacancies in primary-upper primary schools.

This claim was rejected by the education minister who said the Board will soon notify about filling up the total number of vacant posts.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.