Teacher Recruitment

WB to Conduct Teacher Recruitment for 13421 Posts Soon, Notification After Durga Puja

PTI
PTI
Posted on 26 Sep 2025
12:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal government will issue a notification for recruitment to 13,421 teacher posts after the Durga Puja festival, Education Minister Bratya Basu said.
The results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 were published by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education on September 24.

The West Bengal government will issue a notification for recruitment to 13,421 teacher posts after the Durga Puja festival, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Thursday.

He said it is good news for teaching job aspirants in the state in the festive season.

"On the initiative of the Honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal State Primary Education Council is set to issue a notification for recruitment to 13,421 vacant posts. The Council will begin the recruitment process right after the Puja! Best wishes in advance to all job seekers," Basu said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 were published by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education on September 24.

Of the 2,73,147 candidates who appeared in the TET 2023 examination, a total of 6,754 or 2.47 per cent of candidates have qualified, a senior official of the Board said.

The 2022 TET candidates, who are yet to get interview calls after cracking the exams, said during a protest earlier this month that there are 50,000 vacancies in primary-upper primary schools.

This claim was rejected by the education minister who said the Board will soon notify about filling up the total number of vacant posts.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 26 Sep 2025
12:18 PM
Teacher Recruitment West Bengal Primary Education Board West Bengal government WB TET
Similar stories
TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025: Special Phase Counselling Schedule and Eligibility Announced

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for Trainee Engineer Posts, Vacancy & Eligib. . .

TSPSC

TSPSC Group 1 Final List Out After HC Stay on Re-Evaluation Order: Check Selected Rol. . .

LIC

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT - Download Link, Steps and Prelims Exam Pattern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025: Special Phase Counselling Schedule and Eligibility Announced

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for Trainee Engineer Posts, Vacancy & Eligib. . .

TSPSC

TSPSC Group 1 Final List Out After HC Stay on Re-Evaluation Order: Check Selected Rol. . .

LIC

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT - Download Link, Steps and Prelims Exam Pattern

school closure

Curfew in Leh, All Schools and Colleges Closed Amid Ladakh Statehood Protests

GATE 2026

IIT Guwahati to Reschedule GATE 2026 Exam Date to Avoid UPSC ESE Clash? All Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality