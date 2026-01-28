BFUHS Releases Punjab NEET PG Round 3 Provisional Merit List 2025; 833 Candidates Eligible

NEET PG

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has released the Punjab NEET PG Round 3 provisional merit list 2025 for admission to MD, MS and PG diploma courses in government and private medical colleges across the state.

A total of 833 candidates have been declared eligible following the reduction of the NEET PG cut-off percentile to zero, the university said. Of these, 567 candidates have opted for both government and private medical colleges, while 266 candidates have chosen government medical colleges only.

Under the minority quota Category-B with service commitment, nine candidates have been selected. In addition, 17 applicants have been included under the Sikh Minority quota, while nine candidates have been listed under the NRI quota for admission to MD and MS medical courses.

BFUHS has invited objections to the provisional merit list. Candidates can submit their grievances via email at pgbfuhs@ggsmch.org on January 28.

In an official notification, the university stated that candidates who have already joined seats allotted in Round I and Round II of Punjab NEET PG counselling are permitted to surrender their seats up to January 30, 2026, by 4 pm, subject to forfeiture of the security deposit.

Eligible candidates included in the provisional merit list can fill their choices of courses and colleges from January 27 to January 31. Based on the preferences submitted, the Punjab NEET PG Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on February 6.

