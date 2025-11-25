BFUHS Releases Punjab NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment; Objection Window Closes Today

Punjab government

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has announced the Punjab NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment results, marking a key step in the state’s postgraduate medical admission process. According to the provisional list, 1,311 candidates have secured seats in the first round, along with 14 applicants allotted under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota.

BFUHS has invited candidates to submit objections to the provisional merit list until today, November 25, 2025. After addressing the submitted queries, the university will publish the final seat allotment list on November 27, 2025.

Candidates who receive a seat in the final round 1 list must report to their allotted colleges between November 28 and December 3, 2025. During this period, they will be required to complete document verification and other admission procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, BFUHS is expected to release the schedule for Punjab NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling shortly on its official website. Participation in the second round is optional for those satisfied with their round 1 allotment. However, applicants seeking to upgrade, shift, or change their allotted seat can opt into round 2.

The university has also outlined the refundable security deposit requirements for round 2 participation. For government colleges and institutions, the fee is ₹25,000, while candidates from SC, BC, and PwD categories will pay a reduced amount of ₹10,000. For private medical colleges, the security deposit is fixed at ₹2,00,000 for all categories.

With the counselling process progressing swiftly, candidates are advised to monitor BFUHS updates closely to ensure timely compliance with admission requirements.

