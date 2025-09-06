Bar Council of India

AIBE 20 Notification Soon; Exam Likely in December, Says BCI

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Sep 2025
14:38 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the second or third week of December 2025
Candidates who successfully clear the AIBE will be awarded the Certificate of Practice by the BCI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the official notification for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 on its website, allindiabarexamination.com, in the coming days. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the second or third week of December 2025.

The AIBE 20 will be a national-level eligibility test for law graduates seeking to practice law in India. Candidates who pass the exam will receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP) from the BCI.

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria

ADVERTISEMENT

To appear for AIBE 20, candidates must meet the following criteria:

  • Possess a 3-year LL.B or 5-year integrated LL.B degree from a BCI-recognised institution
  • Final-year students with no backlogs are also eligible to apply

Candidates who successfully clear the AIBE will be awarded the Certificate of Practice by the BCI. Physical copies of the CoP can be collected from the State Bar Council where the candidate is registered.

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com
  2. On the homepage, click on the AIBE 20 Exam link
  3. Register and then click on submit
  4. Login to the account with the required credentials
  5. Pay the application fees
  6. Download and take a print out of the same for further use
Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
14:39 PM
Bar Council of India AIBE Bar Council of India (BCI)
Similar stories
WBJEEB

PUBDET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Report by Sept 8

Rajasthan University

UNIRAJ B.Ed Part I & II Results 2025 Declared at result.uniraj.ac.in- Direct Links He. . .

Maharashtra government

MAH CET CAP Round 1: New Deadline for Seat Confirmation Is September 8

WBSSC

SSC Exam 2025 Tomorrow: WBSSC Chairman Announces Important Rules for SLST Examinees!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBSSC

SSC Exam 2025 Tomorrow: WBSSC Chairman Announces Important Rules for SLST Examinees!

Kolkata Metro

Kolkata Metro to Run Services From 7 am on Sept 7 For WBSSC Recruitment Test Candidat. . .

WBJEEB

PUBDET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Report by Sept 8

Rajasthan University

UNIRAJ B.Ed Part I & II Results 2025 Declared at result.uniraj.ac.in- Direct Links He. . .

Bhawanipur Education Society College

Bhawanipur Education Society College Hosted Communique 2025: The Alchemy of Manifesta. . .

Maharashtra government

MAH CET CAP Round 1: New Deadline for Seat Confirmation Is September 8

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality