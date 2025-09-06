AIBE 20 Notification Soon; Exam Likely in December, Says BCI

Summary The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the second or third week of December 2025 Candidates who successfully clear the AIBE will be awarded the Certificate of Practice by the BCI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the official notification for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 on its website, allindiabarexamination.com, in the coming days. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the second or third week of December 2025.

The AIBE 20 will be a national-level eligibility test for law graduates seeking to practice law in India. Candidates who pass the exam will receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP) from the BCI.

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To appear for AIBE 20, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Possess a 3-year LL.B or 5-year integrated LL.B degree from a BCI-recognised institution

Final-year students with no backlogs are also eligible to apply

Candidates who successfully clear the AIBE will be awarded the Certificate of Practice by the BCI. Physical copies of the CoP can be collected from the State Bar Council where the candidate is registered.

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the AIBE 20 Exam link Register and then click on submit Login to the account with the required credentials Pay the application fees Download and take a print out of the same for further use